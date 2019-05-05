Home

Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiloh Family Church
6500 Cross Timbers Road
Flower Mound, SC
View Map
CARR

In Loving Memory of

Dianne “Dee Dee”

Leigh Kennedy Carr

Dianne “Dee Dee” Leigh Kennedy Carr daughter of Mack and Irene Kennedy, of Mt. Ulla, NC was born June 2nd, 1951. This wonderful, loving wife and mother went to be with our Lord, Monday, April 29th, 2019. Dee Dee was loved and adored by so many! She will forever remain in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

Dee Dee is and will always be missed and beloved by her family, which consists of her husband Jim, along with Son Paul, Daughter Dori & their spouses Nancy & Tootie; her grandchildren Jessica, William, Alex and Gabriel: her siblings, Jon & David Kennedy, Jon's wife Carla & their families, plus numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Please join Dee Dee's family & presiding Pastor Chuck Hittle for a Celebration of her Life and Memorial on Saturday, May 11th, at the Shiloh Family Church, from 4:00-6:00pm,

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Dee Dee's name may be made to the Shiloh Family Church, 6500 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, Texas 75022.

Psalm 91: Because you have set your love upon me, therefore I will deliver you, I will satisfy you and show you my salvation. All praise and Glory be to our Father in Heaven.
Published in Star Local Media from May 5 to May 11, 2019
