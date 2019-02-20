Wester



Dianne Williams Wester of Dallas, and formerly of Lampasas, died Feb. 16, 2019. A private family memorial service will be held.



Dianne was born March 16, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois.



She went to school in Lampasas and graduated from Lampasas High School in the Class of 1963. While living here, she was a member of First Baptist Church and a choir member.



Dianne married John G. Wester, who preceded her in death.



She graduated cum laude from the University of Dallas, where Dianne majored in Spanish, minored in classical music and also studied Hebrew.



Before she retired, Dianne taught ninth- and 10th-grade Spanish at Plano Senior High School. She also sang with the Dallas Symphony Chorus for 20 years. In addition, Dianne was selected from auditions to participate in special performances of the chorus in places such as Carnegie Hall, Vail, Colorado and Israel.



She was a member of Prairie Creek Baptist Church in Plano, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the bell choir.



Her summers were spent in Barcelona, Spain with other teachers as part of various study programs. She also participated in a teacher exchange program, staying with a Spanish-speaking family in Mexico while a teacher from that country would come to the U.S. Dianne and her husband traveled with their church during the summer to Mexico to build homes for the impoverished.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Ervin Williams III and Donald K. Williams.







Survivors include her sister, Regina Williams of Milano; a niece, Audrey Whitaker of Plano; and a granddaughter, Brittany Williams O'Brian of Dallas.



Memorial donations may be made to Prairie Creek Baptist Church, 3201 W 15th St., Plano, TX 75075. Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019