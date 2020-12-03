1/
DONALD C. ANDREWS
12/04/22 - 11/08/20
ANDREWS

Don Andrews was born in Cambridge, Ohio on December 4, 1922. He served in the Navy in Palermo, Sicily during WWII. After returning from the war, he heard the calling to serve the Lord. He attended Pittsburgh Xenia Theological Seminary. He was ordained in 1953. He married his beloved wife, Freda, on June 27, 1948. He has 3 children. Stephen E. Andrews, Lodi OH, Thomas C. Andrews, Keller, TX and Patricia L. Sharp, Uniontown, OH. He has 2 grandchildren, Luke Andrews, Medina, OH and Charisma Tack, Midland, TX. He has 8 great grandchildren.

Don was a pastor in several states until he finally choose Trinity Presbyterian Church as his last and best loved church. In 2001 the church and Grace Presbytery bestowed the honorary title of Pastor Emeritus.

Don loved to travel and explore new places. Being a member of the McRats (McKinney Retired Active Texans) after Freda died, was a great source of friends and activities. Their friendship was a source of strength for him. His best of friends were from Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.

Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2020.
