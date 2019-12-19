|
AVERY
Donald G. Avery, 93, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home in McKinney, Texas, surrounded by family. His wife of 58 years, Beatrice (Bice), died in 2006. He is survived by his son, Luis L. Avery, and his wife Valentina Petrone Avery of Bolton, MA, and his brother Bernard Avery of Leesburg, FL. He also leaves a granddaughter, Joy Ramell Briones and her husband Danny and 3 great-grandchildren Aiden, Chloe and Callie, all of McKinney, TX, and a grandson, Tucker Petrone Van Aken of Brooklyn, NY.
Don was born in Dolgeville, NY, the son of the late Cadet and Nellie (Gray) Avery. After graduation from High School in 1944, Don joined the military and proudly served his country for 24 years as a Communications Specialist, first for the Army Air Corps (which later became the US Air Force) and then the US Army in 1967 when he switched branches. He also spent some time in the Air Force Reserves. He retired from the military in 1970 as a Chief Warrant Officer. His service took him all over the world and he served in World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Berlin Airlift and the Vietnam War. For his meritorious service, Don was awarded two Bronze Stars, a Silver Star and the Air Force Commendation medal.
After his service in the military Don went to work for the California Department of Water Resources until his final retirement in 1989 to Corpus Christi, TX. In 2005 Don and Bice moved to Plano, TX to be closer to their great-grand kids.
Over the years he was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans. He was a member of the Atonement Lutheran Church in Plano, TX. Don was an accomplished gardener. He had a deep love of animals, especially for his many dogs through the years - he was seldom without one.
.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage) or Disabled American Veterans (https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/).
Memorial Service and Burial will be held privately at a later date.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019