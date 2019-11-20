|
ASHENFELTER
COPPELL, TX - Donald Leroy Ashenfelter, aged 62, passed away November 11, 2019 at Medical City Las Colinas - 6800 North Macarthur Boulevard, Irving, Texas 75039.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cypress Waters Town Hall, Coppell, Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm. All Texas Cremation will perform the cremation service in a private family service.
Don was born May 20, 1957 in Abilene, Texas to Fred and Anna Ashenfelter. He was well-known and highly respected for his athletic prowess and 6'4” height. Don was awarded a full football scholarship to Texas Christian University where he achieved success as an offensive lineman. After his university career, Don enjoyed 25 years working in the auto collision industry followed by a 10-year stint as a handyman. His customers and clients valued Don for his integrity, trusting in his superior skills to deliver results far beyond their expectations.
Having earned a reputation for integrity, Don established Ash Roofing & Construction in 2007 which he operated with his son Adam Ashenfelter. Don found fulfillment through his work and interactions with people. He would help a complete stranger just because he was capable of doing so.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Debra, Pam, and Sandra. He is survived by his son Adam, daughters Katie and Anje, grand-daughter Anna, and siblings Mike Ashenfelter and Terri Parrigan.
Don was adored by family, friends and community for the great charismatic man he was. His memory will live on through his stories and the love he shared with everyone.
