|
|
LARKINS
Donald Lee Larkins passed away at his home in Allen, Texas on January 26, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on December 26, 1936 to Norvin Larkins and Elizabeth (Collins) Larkins in Terre Haut, Indiana. He married Birdena Mary (Bruhn) Larkins on April 9, 1960 in Glenview, Illinois. Donald was a concrete inspector in Illinois and when he moved to Allen in 1997 he became a school bus driver. Donald was of Christian faith and was an active member of the Allen Senior Center.
Donald is survived by his daughters, Amanda Trapp of Krum, Texas and Christina Goggin of Waco, Texas; grandchildren, Eileen Reed and husband, Michael of Carrollton, Texas, Kristina Gomez and Matthew Gomez both of Las Vegas, Nevada; girlfriend, Phyllis Boughton of Lucas, Texas; brother, Bill Larkins of Benton, Arkansas; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Birdena Larkins; parents, Norvin and Elizabeth Larkins; son-in-laws, Leonardo Gomez, Dan Trapp, and Cary Goggin.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy, McKinney, Texas 75069. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020