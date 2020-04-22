|
BRYAN
Donna Lee Bryan was born to Junior and Emma Weimer on March 18, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She passed away on April 16, 2020, she was 76 years old. She married the love of her life Donnie Bryan (2nd husband) in Mesquite, Tx in 1993. Together, they had seven children (all from prior marriages) and lived a wonderful life together. She enjoyed spending time with her grand kids and working in her garden.
Donna is survived by her husband Donnie Bryan, daughters Joy Robinson and Katherine Gaye, sons Freddie Hamlin, Jr., Joseph Hamlin, and Timothy Hamlin; Her grandchildren, and great grand children.”
