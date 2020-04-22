Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA BRYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA BRYAN


03/18/44 - 04/16/20
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA BRYAN Obituary
BRYAN

Donna Lee Bryan was born to Junior and Emma Weimer on March 18, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She passed away on April 16, 2020, she was 76 years old. She married the love of her life Donnie Bryan (2nd husband) in Mesquite, Tx in 1993. Together, they had seven children (all from prior marriages) and lived a wonderful life together. She enjoyed spending time with her grand kids and working in her garden.

Donna is survived by her husband Donnie Bryan, daughters Joy Robinson and Katherine Gaye, sons Freddie Hamlin, Jr., Joseph Hamlin, and Timothy Hamlin; Her grandchildren, and great grand children.”

MMS-Payne Funeral Home & Cremation Service. 918-341-2487.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -