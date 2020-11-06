1/
DONNA J. GOLDEN
06/23/43 - 11/02/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOLDEN

Donna Johnson Golden, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on November 2, 2020. She is survived by her 3 children; Doug Golden of Port St. Lucie Florida, Sheri Browning of Plano Texas and Kristy Fairburn of Tuscaloosa, AL. She is survived by 7 wonderful Grand children; Ryan Golden, Alex Golden, Haley Golden, Geoffrey Browning, Matthew Browning, Stevan Fairburn, Andrew Fairburn and Megan Fairburn.

Donna was born June 23, 1943 and grew up in Florida, graduating from Florida State University, where she became an elementary school teacher. Donna was incredibly devoted to her family and dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She was an original dance mom, girl scout mom, lover of Barbara Streisand and her wonderful dogs. Her happiest times were spent with her kids & grandkids - and she is in peace knowing that her children and grandchildren are exceptionally close to each other.

She is forever in our hearts and will be sorely missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved