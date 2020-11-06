GOLDEN



Donna Johnson Golden, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on November 2, 2020. She is survived by her 3 children; Doug Golden of Port St. Lucie Florida, Sheri Browning of Plano Texas and Kristy Fairburn of Tuscaloosa, AL. She is survived by 7 wonderful Grand children; Ryan Golden, Alex Golden, Haley Golden, Geoffrey Browning, Matthew Browning, Stevan Fairburn, Andrew Fairburn and Megan Fairburn.



Donna was born June 23, 1943 and grew up in Florida, graduating from Florida State University, where she became an elementary school teacher. Donna was incredibly devoted to her family and dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She was an original dance mom, girl scout mom, lover of Barbara Streisand and her wonderful dogs. Her happiest times were spent with her kids & grandkids - and she is in peace knowing that her children and grandchildren are exceptionally close to each other.



She is forever in our hearts and will be sorely missed.



