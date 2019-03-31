Home

Coleman, Dorothy Malvern “Candy,” age 94, formerly of McKinney and Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Coleman, and her sister Ernestine Richie. She is survived by her son Ronny W. Parkerson (Terrell); 3 step-children; 2 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express its deep appreciation to the staff, doctors, and nurses at Beth Sholom Parkside and Beth Sholom Home Health, Richmond, Virginia, for their constant care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23230.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2019
