LAUTEN
Dorothy Geeham Lauten of Plano, Texas passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on November 24, 1930 to Harry Elmer and Savannah Eunice (Marlar) Geeham in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Dorothy graduated from Clawson High School in Clawson, Michigan. Soon after she married Fred Lauten, they moved to Dallas, Texas. Dottie, as her friends called her, was a loving wife, mother, and friend and a wonderful homemaker. She was active in the Methodist Church, the Assistance League and the Forest Creek Women's Club. Dorothy's greatest joy was utilizing her culinary skills and entertaining her family and friends in her beautiful home. She was loved by many and we will hold her forever in our hearts.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Fred; daughter, Elizabeth Ratliff; son, Steve Lauten; four grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Savannah Geeham; and four siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County or the Assistance League of Greater Collin County. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com
