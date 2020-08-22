1/1
DOROTHY G. LAUTEN
11/24/30 - 08/19/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAUTEN

Dorothy Geeham Lauten of Plano, Texas passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on November 24, 1930 to Harry Elmer and Savannah Eunice (Marlar) Geeham in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Dorothy graduated from Clawson High School in Clawson, Michigan. Soon after she married Fred Lauten, they moved to Dallas, Texas. Dottie, as her friends called her, was a loving wife, mother, and friend and a wonderful homemaker. She was active in the Methodist Church, the Assistance League and the Forest Creek Women's Club. Dorothy's greatest joy was utilizing her culinary skills and entertaining her family and friends in her beautiful home. She was loved by many and we will hold her forever in our hearts.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Fred; daughter, Elizabeth Ratliff; son, Steve Lauten; four grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Savannah Geeham; and four siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County or the Assistance League of Greater Collin County. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved