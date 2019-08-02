|
DAVIS
Dorothy Howard Davis, age 78, of Frisco, TX, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Dorothy was born on August 24, 1940, in Bolivar, TX, to Hazel and T.C. Howard. Dorothy grew up in Denton County. She met her husband Ray at the early age of five years old. They married on July 21, 1956. Together they raised a beautiful family and were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family, watching ball games, shopping and was an avid reader. Her personality and the ability to find good in others brought her many friends. She trained at a beauty school in Richardson called Mr. B's and then opened the Town and Country Beauty Salon in Frisco. Later, Dorothy worked alongside Ray running the Davis Garage for over 30 years.
Dorothy's life was a testament of her dedication to her family. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love in all those she touched. She is survived by her children, Jackie & Alta Davis of Mustang, OK, Sheila Storey & Will Parmer of Frisco, Barry & Antoinette Davis of Dallas, Misty Davis of Frisco, grandchildren Mindi & Eric Johnson, Jordan & Sam Davis, Colin & Erica Davis, Landry & Brittany Davis, Leslie Davis & Roy Welch, Morgan & Will Harrington, and Katie Davis & Miles Abell, great-grandchildren Ronnie & Elliott Johnson, Lux Welch, Holden, Beck & Harrison Davis, Parker & Hadley Davis, and Olivia Davis. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Davis, son-in-law Ronnie Storey, grandsons Elliott Storey & Eli Baxter, her parents, sister & two brothers.
Visitation was Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Dr., Frisco. A celebration of her life will be held at the same location on Friday, August 2, at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ray Davis Family Memorial Scholarship at Frisco ISD at www.friscoeducationfoundation.org, by mail at Frisco Education Foundation in c/o Ray Davis Family Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 567, Frisco, TX 75034 or by phone at 469-633-6860.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019