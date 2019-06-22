CAGLE



Dorothy Marie Cagle died peacefully at home on Saturday June 15, 2019 in Lewisville, Texas. She was 87 years old. Dorothy was born on April 20, 1932 to Annie Cryer and Paul Wright, in Bronte, Texas. She was the youngest of 5 children.



In 1952 Dorothy married Weldon Max Cagle, and had 3 children; Dorothy Lynne, Krista Gale, and James Weldon Cagle. Max traveled to many locations while serving in the U.S. Air Force, and the family often moved with him; the family eventually stayed in San Antonio. Dorothy spent many happy years as a homemaker, school PTA organizer, and Girl Scout leader. Her favorite activities were sewing, bowling, square dancing, Scrabble, and jigsaw puzzles. As the children got older, Dorothy worked in the Auditing department at Sears, and later as a Legal secretary. When Max died of cancer in 1997, Dorothy soon moved to Denton, Texas to be near many of her grand-children. When she wasnt serving as President of the home-owners assocation for the Piney Creek subdivision where she lived, she spent many happy weekends watching her grand-children play Soccer, Ultimate Frisbee, and other sports.



Dorothy loved her family very much. She is preceded in death by her husband Max, parents Annie and Paul, as well as her brother Robert and sisters Frances, Louise, and Pauline. Dorothy is survived by all three of her children, as well as her 3 grand-children (Jennifer Ditmore, Sarah Cagle Fenderson, and Elizabeth Cagle).



A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held on Friday, June 21st 2019, with visitation from 6pm-8pm at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, TX. Dorothy will be buried in Fort Sam Houston National Ceremony on July 1st, alongside her husband Weldon Max Cagle.



In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the SPCA of Texas, https://www.spca.org/waystogive Published in Star Local Media from June 22 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary