PEVEHOUSE



Douglas Melvin Pevehouse, age 66, passed from this life on June 29, 2019 with his family surrounding him. He was born to Melvin Ray Pevehouse & Peggy Pauline Gibson Pevehouse in Alameda, California on June 30, 1952.



Doug married Judy Lynne Williams on August 4, 1973 and together they were blessed with seven sons and one daughter. Doug was known for his kindness, decency, and overall great attitude. He was always quick to offer an encouraging word and smile, as seen in the years he served as a pastor and most recently the years he served as a bus driver and custodian at Celina High School.



Doug is survived by his children Scott Pevehouse and wife Becky, James Pevehouse and wife Brandy, Eric Pevehouse, Jared Pevehouse, Alyssa Pevehouse, Shane Pevehouse, Dylan Pevehouse, & Trent Pevehouse; his grandchildren: Sarah Beth Pevehouse, Brandon Pevehouse & Gracie Pevehouse, Jesse Pevehouse, William Pevehouse, Samuel Pevehouse & James Pevehouse; his mother Peggy Pevehouse, and his sister, Regina Crawford. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, father, Melvin, and sister Donna.



A Public Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 841 N. Preston Rd., Celina, Texas 75009, with the Reverend Kevin Lykins officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doug's memory to First Baptist Church, Celina, Texas, 841 N. Preston Rd., Celina, Texas 75009 or South Lakewood Baptist Church, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 6108 E 20th St., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74112. Published in Star Local Media on July 11, 2019