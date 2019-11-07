|
|
HOWELL
Eddie Paul Howell of Weston, Texas passed away November 3, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born on February 1, 1940 to Bruce Crockett Howell and Fay (Hodges) Howell in Merkel, Texas. Eddie received his bachelor's degree from University of Texas at Austin and his master's degree from Southern Methodist University. Due to health concerns, he decided against obtaining his Doctorate in order to spend as much time as possible with his family. Eddie worked for ARCO for 25 years and was the Deputy General Manager of the Geophysical Research Department before he went to work for UNOCAL. As a young man, Eddie sat on the board for the United Way and lobbied for ARCO in Congress. He had over 25 patents while working at ARCO. Eddie retired as a Senior Advisor from UNOCAL. In his many years at work, he continued to further his education by taking classes at Harvard, MIT, Texas A & M, just to name a few. Eddie was very proud of his work on the Alaskan pipeline. He was a devoted member of First McKinney Baptist Church since 1979. Eddie met his wife, Doris (Jahnes) Howell, also a member since 2003, at First McKinney Baptist Church. He and Doris were married on August 22, 2009 in their church home.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Doris Howell of Weston, Texas; son, Michael Howell and wife, Justina of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Pamela Howell-Wood and husband, David of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Arielle Abramovich and husband, Jacob of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandsons, Levi and Lucas, both of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Benny Howell and his wife, Nick of Ballinger, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Faye Howell; and first wife, Gailyn Howell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at First McKinney Baptist Church, 1615 West Louisiana Street, McKinney, Texas 75069. Inurnment will follow at Trent Garden of Memories in Taylor County, Texas at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Eddie's honor to the or the American Diabetes Association. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019