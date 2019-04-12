FIRTH



Edith Dolores Firth, 77, passed at home On April 7, 2019. Dolores was born on October 23, 1941, in Long Branch New Jersey and was a self employed cosmetologist. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her life. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a passion for photography and capturing every memory. She was the light in every room and centered our family. As she departs, her loss is rejoiced knowing she is dancing in heaven with her heavenly father. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her, the greatest of which is love and forgiveness. She was the best of friends and was always on your side. Her tenacity and tenderness will be forever missed. She is survived by husband William Borden Firth Sr of Plano, Tx., sons William Borden Firth Jr of Allen Tx., and Thomas Elwood Firth of Portland, OR, Brother John Zielinski of Livingston, TX, , grandchildren William Borden Firth III and his wife Adrienne Firth of Melissa, TX, Joseph Frank Firth and his wife Laynie Firth of Van Alstyne, Tx, and great-grandchildren Kamryn Michelle Firth, William Borden Firth IV, Charlotte Grace Firth, and Mackenzie James Firth. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Edith Zielinski and her daughter Lisa Ann Firth. Please join us in celebrating this amazing woman and beautiful soul. Services will be held at Aria Funeral Home at 19310 Preston Rd. Dallas, TX 75252 Sunday April 14th 2019. The viewing will be held from 10am-12pm with the service immediately following at 12pm.