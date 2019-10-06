|
|
BASTIDA
Eduardo Bastida of Plano, Texas, passed away from Frontotemporal Dementia on October 4, 2019 at the TexSen Residential Care Facility.
Eduardo was born in Camaguey, Cuba on August 31, 1945. Eduardo is preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Maria (Soto) Bastida and brother, Julio, who died in 2001 of Frontotemporal Dementia.
Eduardo came to the United States in 1960 as a Cuban refugee and earned his PhD in Mathematics at Florida State University after completing his undergraduate degree at Georgia Technical Institute in Atlanta, Georgia.
Eduardo worked at Electronic Data Systems (EDS) for over 30 years. He became a technical leader in the company as a Systems Engineer. Eduardo was generous in sharing his knowledge and leading his EDS family in many successful implementations. The systems he and his team developed are still successfully in place today. After taking early retirement at EDS, Eduardo worked at Fox Systems (now Cognosante) and at Companion Data Services until he retired in October of 2014.
Eduardo had a youthful exuberance for life and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed good food, wine and games of all kinds. As a lover of classical music, Eduardo spent many Sunday afternoons with his family and friends attending the Dallas Symphony Orchestra concerts.
Eduardo is survived by his wife Linda and their two children Daniel and Matthew, his ex-wife Norma and their two children Amy (Jackson) and Alexander, Amy's husband Kevin and their children Xavier, Hudson and Kaden and Alexander's partner Judy Simms and her son Kyle. Eduardo's love for his family and friends will forever remain in our hearts.
Friends and loved ones will be notified of the date and time of a Celebration of Life Event to be held in the near future. Eduardo will donate his body to the UT Southwestern Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Program. Donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia can be made in Eduardo's memory at: https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019