CROW



Eileen Crow passed away on June 8, 2019. She was a resident of The Colony, TX. Eileen was born on January 29, 1943, in San Antonio, TX. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Bernard and Eileen Rayburg, and in-laws Leon and Vivian Crow. Eileen is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Milburn Crow, son Anthony & wife JoAnn Crow, beloved grandsons Jordan and Michael Crow, daughter Shelly Crow and sister Kathy Rayburg.



Eileen spent 29 years as circulation/customer service representative for the Abilene Reporter News, Harte Hanks and Plano Star newspapers. She was awarded the 1st ever “Hats Off” Award for dedication and professional handling of customers during her years of service to her newspapers.



Eileen enjoyed being around family. Her hobbies mostly included her husband, fishing and sewing. She never met a stranger and always had a smile and a wonderful laugh. She will be greatly missed.



Eileen will be laid to rest at Forest Park on Lawndale in Houston, TX, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation will be on June 11, 2019 at Stonebriar Funeral home in Frisco, TX. Condolences and memories can be left on her page through Stonebrair Funeral Homes at www.stonebrairfh.com.