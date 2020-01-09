|
|
WILKINSON
Elaine M. Wilkinson, 84, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, at Baybrooke Village Care Center in McKinney Texas.
She gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved animals and enjoyed caring for them throughout her life.
Her final days were spent surrounded by family members who were all touched deeply during her memorable lifetime.
She is survived by: Gary Rima (Peggy), McKinney, TX; Steve Rima (Kathy), Fernandina Beach, FL; Scott Rima (Sandy), Papillion, NE; and Lisa Rima, Greenville TX as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the North Texas Cat Rescue, in the Name of Elaine Rima Wilkinson:
North Texas Cat Rescue
P.O. Box 1504, McKinney, TX 75070. www.northtexascatrescue.com
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020