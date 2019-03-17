Home

More Obituaries for Eleanor Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor M. Hardy


09/13/28 - 03/06/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor M. Hardy Obituary
Hardy

Eleanor Mae Hardy passed away peacefully on March 6th, 2019, at Medical City Hospital at the young age of 90. She was born on Sept.13th, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in The Colony her last 25 years.

She is survived by her five children: Gayle Hardy, Michael Hardy, Barbara Geurin, Claudia Taschler, and Clay Hardy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her beloved dog Oliver.

Celebration of Life will be Sat., March 23rd, 10:00 a.m., at Elevate Life Church, Frisco. Full obituary available at ACremation.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2019
