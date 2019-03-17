|
Hardy
Eleanor Mae Hardy passed away peacefully on March 6th, 2019, at Medical City Hospital at the young age of 90. She was born on Sept.13th, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in The Colony her last 25 years.
She is survived by her five children: Gayle Hardy, Michael Hardy, Barbara Geurin, Claudia Taschler, and Clay Hardy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her beloved dog Oliver.
Celebration of Life will be Sat., March 23rd, 10:00 a.m., at Elevate Life Church, Frisco. Full obituary available at ACremation.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2019