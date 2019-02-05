Hensarling



Elizabeth Jane (Bradshaw) Hensarling of Allen, Texas entered into the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior on February 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on February 5, 1930 to Pierre Earl and Grace Vernon (Blessing) Bradshaw in Dallas, Texas. Elizabeth grew up in Dallas, Texas, graduating from Adamson High School in 1947. She then graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1951 with a bachelor degree in Art and Spanish. Elizabeth and Jesse Earnest Hensarling, Jr. were married on June 6, 1952 in Dallas, Texas. She was a homemaker and also worked as a secretary at church and at Calvary Bible College. Elizabeth served the Lord with her husband as he pastored; she loved her family, and she enjoyed painting. She was a longtime member of Plano Bible Chapel in Plano, Texas.



Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Grace Hensarling of Bogota, Colombia, South America, Susan (Hensarling) Miller and husband, Duane of Chesterland, Ohio, Judy (Hensarling) St. Clair and husband, Mel of Mulberry, Texas, Anne Hensarling of Allen, Texas; sons, Jesse Earnest Hensarling, III and wife, Penny of Allen, Texas, David Hensarling and wife, Rhonda of Olathe, Kansas; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Sue (Bradshaw) Griffin and husband, Damon of Cartwright, Oklahoma (formerly of Allen, Texas) and Pierre Earl Bradshaw, Jr. of Ferris, Texas.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre Earl Bradshaw and Grace Vernon (Blessing) Bradshaw; and her husband, Jesse Earnest Hensarling, Jr.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Plano Bible Chapel, 1900 Shiloh Road, Plano, Texas 75074. The family will receive friends during a visitation



on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bryan City Cemetery, 1111 N. Texas Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77803.



