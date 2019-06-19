Services Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Inc 5100 Interstate 30 Greenville , TX 75402 (903) 455-4110 Resources More Obituaries for ELIZABETH LANGSTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELIZABETH K. LANGSTON

The most loving caring woman and an inspiration to everyone she met has gone into the loving arms of her maker and to be with her family in Heaven. Elizabeth Knowles Langston Born March 12, 1933 in Prosper, TX to Roy Jefferson and Alma Bryson Knowles. She graduated from Boyd High School in McKinney, TX June 1951 and moved to Dallas where she worked at Sears.



She met the love of her life, Calvin Langston on a blind date on September 29, 1951. He told her on the blind date he was going to marry her and she told him that he was crazy. They married July 18, 1952 at the home of her parents northwest of McKinney. They lived in Greenville, TX most of their married life.



The first neighbor she met when they moved to Greenville was Freeda Crumpton and they have been amazing friends ever since. Calvin and Elizabeth joined North Baptist Church where they spiritually raised five wonderful children. In this church - she worked in Training Union and Vacation Bible School as well as many other activities.



She loved cooking and as you can image or know - was a wonderful cook. At one time she made 35 carrot cakes for family and friends for Christmas Gifts, just one of her many specialties.



The job she loved the most was being a Mother. She was a Room Mother for each of her Children at Houston School and served as PTA President. She was awarded, and became a Texas State Life PTA Member. She was also active in City Council PTA. She held about all the offices at one time within the Hunt County Mother of Twins Club.



She was a member of Texas Mother of Multiples where she served as Chaplin. She also was a member of the National Organization of Mother of Twins Club.



She so enjoyed spoiling her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. She was incredible at writing family history for all of her family and was always mailing cards - rather at note of encouragement or celebrating a birthday. Such a remarkably strong memory!



Calvin and Elizabeth moved to Burlington, KY to be near their Daughter, Son-in-Law and Granddaughter June 1, 2015 where they lived on a beautiful farm.



Preceded in death her parents Roy & Alma Knowles, Husband Calvin, Daughter Beth, Son Jess, Brother R. J. Knowles, Brother-in-law Herman Hanna, In-Law Mr. & Mrs. J. C. Langston, Fred & Irma Lou Langston, Leonard & Vera Morrow.



Her surviving children: Lynnette & Dave Helmle, Chip & Glenda Langston, Jeff and Michelle Langston.



Grandchildren: Aaron & Torrie Battle, Matthew Battle, Jordan & Christine Langston, Clint Langston, Ashley & Aaron Cosper, Shelbey Langston, Jessica Langston, Lauren Helmle, Brittany & Bryce Needham.



Great Grandchildren: Declan, Tatum and Colston Battle, Hunter Cosper, Aiden & Aerial Langston, K.J. & Calie Langston, Autumn Ward.



Visitation is Wednesday, June 19, 2019; 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Coker-Mathews Funeral Home and the Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor James Siegler will officiate the funeral and Graveside services 1:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Memorial Park, Allen, TX.