ELOISE C. TALLANT
07/15/29 - 09/29/20
TALLANT

Eloise Corkern Tallant, age 91, devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend passed away on September 29, 2020. She was born to William Nelson and Eldora (Stafford) Corkern on July 15, 1929 in Franklinton, Louisiana, the youngest of fifteen children. Eloise graduated from Enon High School in 1946 at the age of sixteen. She then attended Tulane University, graduating from their Nursing Program in 1950. Eloise began working at Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. “Corky”, as she was affectionately called, moved to Plano, Texas, population 2,126 in 1951 to assist in opening a new medical clinic.



She married James Henry Tallant on June 13, 1953 and they were married for 54 years until his death in 2007. Corky was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plano for 52 years and a member of the Grand Chapter of Texas Order of The Easter Star for over 50 years. In 2008, she relocated to Cedar Park, Texas to be near her children and grandchildren. Corky was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. She greeted everyone with a smile and had countless friends. She lived her life with purpose.



She is survived by her three daughters, Patty Schnittker and husband, Doug of Tyler, Texas, Peggy Burkard and husband, Jim of Grand Prairie, Texas, Pam Jeanes and husband, Bill of Goldthwaite, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Schnittker and wife, Katie of Plano, Texas, Bobby Schnittker of Austin, Texas, Dustin Sultenfuss and Tyler Sultenfuss of Leander, Texas, Kelly Diaz and husband, Derek of Leander, Texas, Cody Jeanes and fiancé, Abby Calder of Early, Texas; great grandchildren, Preston and Claire Schnittker of Plano, Texas and Braxton Diaz of Leander, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.



A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.

Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2020.
