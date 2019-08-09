|
|
STEELE
October 22, 1922 -
June 8, 2019
Etta Ruth Steele passed away in San Diego, California, on June 8, 2019 at the age of 96, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and a very proud Texas Country Girl. She was born in McKinney, Texas, October 22, 1922, to Andrew S. and Liza A. [Hamm] Justice, farmers who settled with parents from Tennessee late 1800's; the youngest of 12 children. She lived her entire life in McKinney until moving to San Diego with her daughter Sharon in 2014. She worked many years as an assembly line inspector at both Haggar and Fisher Control. She was preceded in death by grandson Jason M. Warren 1971, husband Archie H. Steele 1989 a decorated WWII Paratrooper, and daughter Susan G. Bruce 2015. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Robertson (husband Nathaniel) of San Diego, 3 grandsons James Bruce, Joseph IV and Sonny C. Steinwachs all of Texas. Laid to rest next to husband, daughter, and kin-folks, at Fitzhugh Cemetery, Forest Grove Community, Lucas, Collin County, Texas.
