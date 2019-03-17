Dalbo



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Eugene Jay Dalbo, age 68, of The Colony, Texas on March 6, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1950 in Newark, New Jersey to Mary Elizabeth McDonnell and Peter Joseph Dalbo. On September 8, 1973 Jay married Margaret Anne “Peggy” Craig in South Orange, New Jersey. Jay was a graduate of Seton Hall University and Marketing Director for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in The Colony, Texas.



A beloved and dedicated family man, Jay is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy Dalbo; four children, Christy Baxter-Teague and her husband, Bryan, Tracey Stevens and her husband Ron, Ashley Rue-Whitfield and her husband, Mo, Tony Dalbo and his wife, Kimberly. He was a cherished “Papa” to the pride and joys of his life, his thirteen grandchildren, Taylor, Will, Jake, Dominic, Paige, Bryce, Jaxon, Shelby, Tyler, Luke, Maurice, Brandon and Cameron. Jay is also a loved uncle to Janine and Scott Craig and their families as well as an adored “father” to his Italian children Martina Bergonzi and Luca Raimondi.



Jay was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Peggy Dalbo, and son-in-law, David Baxter.



Jay was a kind and gentle man who loved spending time with his family and the many people who loved him. His home and heart were always open, and he was always there with a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He brightened the hearts of everyone around him.



Family and friends were invited to a Remembrance Gathering at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 8520 Main Street, Frisco, Texas 75033, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 PM and eulogies to follow. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 7000 Morning Star Drive, The Colony, Texas 75056, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boys Town. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary