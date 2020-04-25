|
ATTERBURY
Eustace Gladden Atterbury of McKinney, Texas passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born on September 26, 1939 to J.W. and Mary Ruth (Dungan) Atterbury in New Hope, Texas. As a teenager, he worked at the McKinney Municipal Golf Course, where his father was a local pro and ran the pro shop. He was an avid golfer and won numerous championships himself. He graduated from McKinney High School in 1958 and briefly attended the University of North Texas, where he studied Horticulture. Eustace served his country proudly in the United States Navy, operating with the U.S. Seventh Fleet in the Western Pacific, aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS Ranger. He married Janet Corbello on June 22, 1963 in Reno, Nevada and they lived in California, where he worked as a landscaper and senior gardener for the City of Oakland until his retirement in the early 1990's, when he and his wife returned to Texas. He loved camping and taking trips in his RV with Jan until she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and could no longer enjoy travel. They shared a passion for jewelry making and searched for stones on their many travels. Eustace was a very accomplished Lapidarist. He was extremely devoted to Jan and her care all through her illness. He attended The Oaks Baptist Church in McKinney, Texas.
He is survived by his sister, Arnetta Ledbetter of Frisco, Texas; nephew, Jack Ledbetter, Jr. and wife Pat of The Colony, Texas; nieces, Joanna Castle and husband Bill of Blue Ridge, Texas, and Sherri Ferrell of Cocoa, Florida; and many other loving family and friends.
Eustace was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Atterbury; his parents, J.W. and Ruth (Dungan) Atterbury; his brother, Jack J. Atterbury; and his sister, Suzi (Atterbury) McClintock.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Grand Brook Memory Care, where Eustace has resided since 2017, for their love and devotion, and to Anchor of Hope Hospice.
In support of our local, state, and federal govt including CDC directives and to protect the physical health, safety and well-being of our community, only a limited number of invited guests will be allowed to attend the Graveside Service.
The graveside service will also be video recorded and will be available following the graveside service on Eustace's obituary page.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Ridgeview Memorial Park at the Garden Pavillion, 2525 Central Expressway North in Allen, Texas.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy on Eustace's obituary page at the TJMfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001- ; The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Hwy North, Cherry Hills, NJ 08034 www.mymsa.org; The American Diabetes Foundation, or The Glioblastoma Foundation
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 25 to May 1, 2020