Fannie L. Bolin of Allen, Texas passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on September 11, 1921 to Henry and Ida (Solomon) Bolin in Sanger, Texas. Fannie was a graduate of Valley View High School. On September 25, 1943, she married Albert Bolin in Frisco, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Allen for many years.



Fannie is survived by her daughters, Nell Pyle and husband, Barney of Plano, Texas and Cleta Vickers and husband, Charles of Naples, Florida formerly of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Adam Connatser, Jeff Vickers, and Kelly Sandoval; great-grandchildren, Brayden Bobik, Carson Bobik, Mary Katherine Connatser and Mac Connatser; and numerous other loving family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bolin; parents, Henry and Ida Bolin; brothers, Chester, Johnnie, and J.D. Bolin; and sister, Gladys Trietsch .



A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Allen, 201 E McDermott Drive, Allen, TX 75002 , Allen, Texas. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family received friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas.