Fern (Shuck) Burton, age 92, of Centralia, MO, passed away on November 24th , 2020 at her current residence in Broken Arrow, OK. She was born on May 18th , 1928, the daughter of the late Lee and Sarah (Ward) Shuck.



Fern was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Howard Burton, the former City Administrator of Centralia, MO, who passed away in 1980. She never re-married after his death. She had three children and was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda, in 2017 and her youngest son, Tommy, in 1999.



Fern is survived by her son, Roy, of Center, MO. Fern is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Jeff Rivers and his husband of twenty-six years, Chad Burleson, of Rowlett, TX, Tanner Burton and his wife, Sarah, of Hallsville, MO, Brittney Burton Doman and her husband, Seth, of Salisbury, MO and four other grandchildren; David, Kim, Jerrad and Brian. She has eleven great grandchildren as well. She was the last surviving sibling of her family and was preceded in death by her wonderful sister, Faye and her brothers, Bob, Eddie, Donny, Carly, Wayne, Richard and Lee Jr.



Fern was a very strong, fun-loving, open minded person who loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She always loved being visited by her kids and grandkids, especially around the holidays as everyone enjoyed going to her and grandpa's house to celebrate the holidays growing up. Fern loved to play games with her family and friends like Spades, Uno, Dominoes and Farkle. She was a wonderful wife to her husband as she was brought up very traditionally and knew how to take care of the people that she loved, yet had a very open mind beyond her time. Fern was the first person of our family to truly accept my husband and I into her household making him feel like part of the family for which he was as she loved her family unconditionally and saw no prejudice. Fern was so much fun to be around and her presence made everyone feel at ease around her. The world will not be as good of place without the love of Fern Burton in it as she meant everything to many as she was selfless in so many ways. She was the best grandmother who anyone could ever ask for and she will be greatly missed.



