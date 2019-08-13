|
|
GARCIA
Florence Garcia of McKinney, Texas passed away August 9, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on September 5, 1932 to Alexander Castro and Florence (Salazar) Castro in Paris, Texas. Florence was a devoted and loving homemaker to her family. She was of the Catholic faith.
Florence is survived by her sons, Tommy Garcia and wife, Cindy of Whitewright, Texas and Albert Garcia and wife, Miriam of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Rosa Elia Garcia of McKinney, Texas; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Angela, Tony, Stephanie, Jacob and James; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Teresa Sepulbeda.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment is to follow at Pecan Grove Cemetery, 1701 South McDonald Street, McKinney, Texas 75069. The family will receive friends during a visitation Tuesday evening from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2019