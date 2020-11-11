1/1
FRANCES E. SHARP
08/14/45 - 11/07/20
SHARP

Frances Elizabeth Sharp, 75, of Celina, Texas, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville. The daughter of Grant and Dorles W. (Shannon) Berry, she was born August 14, 1945, in El Reno, OK. During her career, Frances worked as an Administration Assistant with State Farm Insurance Company for 27 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Celina, Texas, and enjoyed being active in the local senior center. Most of all, she loved life with her grandchildren and would often be found in a quiet corner reading romance novels.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three sons: Herschel Sharp, Thomas Sharp & Byron Sharp, all of Texas; her daughter, Rena Harrison (Chris) of Russellville; two brothers: Byron Berry (Nancy) & Dennis Berry, both of Texas; a sister, Nancy Berry of Texas; and 13 grandchildren: Kadence Sharp, Cannon Sharp, Emory Sharp, Easton Sharp, Garrison Sharp, Brenden Sharp, Bryson Sharp, Brayden Sharp, Zachary Harrison, Katelyn Harrison, Bailey Harrison, Madison Harrison and David Barkenhagen.



Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service. The family will plan a memorial service at a later time in Texas. Memorial donations may be made to the CARTI Foundation P.O. Box 55011, Little Rock, AR 72215.

Internet obituary and online guestbook are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com

Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2020.
