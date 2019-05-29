Resources More Obituaries for FRANCINE KRUZITSKI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? FRANCINE A. KRUZITSKI

04/28/47 - 05/10/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers KRUZITSKI



Francine Adele (Martin) Kruzitski, age 72, of Little Elm, Texas passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born April 28, 1947 in San Angelo, Texas to Alma Alice (Albert) and Wilburn Walter Martin. On June 29, 1968, Francine married the love of her life, Kenneth Kruzitski, in Abilene, Texas.



Francine was a talented artist who enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, music and attending concerts. Her laugh was infectious, her home was always open, and a rock and roll record was always spinning. She loved nothing more than spending time with her daughters, grandsons, and especially her beloved husband of almost 51 years. She worked as a secretary at Notre Dame School of Dallas until her retirement in 2014, and she loved those students and their families with all her heart.



She was a pioneer and founding member of Keep Little Elm Beautiful and was recognized by the Keep Texas Beautiful program as the 2012 and 2015 winner of the OP Schnabel Senior Citizen Award. She was also named Greater DFW Volunteer of the Year in 2012. In 2019, she was recognized for her contributions to the town for all of her works including her service as the Chairwoman of KLEB.



She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kruzitski, of Little Elm, Texas; daughters, Michelle O'Rear and husband, Kenny, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Sharla Hibberd and husband, Jerry, of Aubrey, Texas; grandsons, Brooks O'Rear, Brice O'Rear, and Hayden O'Rear; sister, Janice Martin of San Diego, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Alma Martin; and her sister, Linda Beasley.



Francine's family will forever miss her free spirit and loving words of wisdom. There was never any doubt that she loved her family completely and unconditionally. She had a compassionate heart and would do anything for anyone. Francine took great pride in her grandsons and was very proud of her close relationship with each of them, and she enjoyed spoiling all of her granddogs.



A remembrance gathering celebrating Francine's life will be held on June 8, 2019, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Hula Hut, 210 E. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm, Texas 75068.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Notre Dame School of Dallas and/or Keep Little Elm Beautiful (P.O. Box 357, Little Elm, Texas 75068).



To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com Published in Star Local Media from May 29 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries