SKAGGS
Our father, Fred Aaron Skaggs, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Dad was born in Plano, TX on April 18, 1935 to Raymond Wesley Skaggs and Lela McDowell Skaggs. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Keyes Skaggs; daughter, Elaine (Michael) Rising of Albuquerque, NM; son, Robert (Donna) Skaggs of Solana Beach, CA; and five grandchildren, Austin and Carmen Rising, and Nicole, Raymond, and Renee Skaggs; and sisters, Joyce Skaggs Ring and Wanda Skaggs Doehne, both of Texas.
After graduating from Plano High School, Dad attended Texas Tech University from 1953 to 1955. He enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served honorably for three years, including time as a battalion finance clerk in Germany and a field artillery fire control specialist at Fort Smith, AR. After his military service, he enrolled in Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX, majoring in accounting and graduating with honors in 1960. Dad joined Arthur Andersen & Co. in Dallas as a Certified Public Accountant and passed the CPA exam in 1962. After eight years in public accounting, Dad became Vice President of Finance at a Florida-based New York Stock Exchange listed company. Soon after, he was Senior Vice President of Finance at a major commercial real estate development company in Washington, D.C. He retired to South Florida in the late 1980s but always longed for his beloved Texas Hill Country, where our parents later moved to in 2002.
Dad truly appreciated the friendships formed from the many hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life, including offshore sailing in the Florida Keys and Bahama Islands, antique automobile restoration, stock market investing, and golf. He was also an avid reader of history, especially that of the Revolutionary and Civil War eras. He had an incredible memory for historical figures, events, and dates which he could recite with accuracy until his last days.
Above all, Dad will always be remembered as having a deep sense of loyalty, honor, and commitment to his family and close friends. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.
A private Memorial Service with military honors for our father will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, TX. Please visit our online guestbook for Fred at www.FrenchFunerals.com