CONARD
Fred Dean Conard, 83 of Lewisville, passed away on August 17, 2019. Fred was born in Dyer, Arkansas to John Finus and Mary Marie Conard (Julian) on February 23, 1936. He went to Gerstmeyer Technical School in Terre Haute, Indiana. On June 15, 1963 Fred married Elaine Shew in Marshall IL. Fred worked in roofing and construction for over 30 years and was a partner in Conard Enterprises. He was a security officer for Mary Kay Inc. for 10 years and before retiring was a part of Mary Kay's personal security detail. Fred proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Conard, brothers Teddy, Edward (Margaret), Johnny, sister, Claudine Bedwell (Ray), and sister-in-law Susie Conard.
Fred is survived by his wife, Elaine Conard; son, Michael Aeck (Sam); daughters Monica (Pete), Teresa, (George),and Kristen (John); brother Jerry Conard; sister Peggy Conard-Hardy, as well as 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Pete Watson, John Welsh, Bo Buschmann, Tyler Watson, Richard Jay, Joey D'Agostino, Kyle Whittaker and Wes Crowley.
Visitation was held Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville Texas. Funeral services followed directly with Pastor Lee Jarrell officiating. Burial followed at Old Hall Cemetery. Arrangements were by Mulkey Mason Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
http://www.alzinfo.org
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mercy Hospice of Flower Mound and Elmcroft Senior Living of Flower Mound for their care and support.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, 2019