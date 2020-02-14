|
PLACKE, III
Fred O. Placke III passed away at home on February 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Fred was born on June 15, 1951, in Giddings, Texas to Fred O. Placke Jr. and Ruth Melcher Placke. He married Caren Linn Simmons on April 28, 1984. He grew up in Houston and attended Spring Woods High School where he served as the President of the Class of 1969 and was a star football player. He went on to play football at his beloved Texas A&M University and finished at Tarleton State in Stephenville. It was there that one of his life's greatest passions would be providing Christmas for children at a local foster home. What started as a small group of football players handing out a few presents turned into an enormous community event that would span over 30 years at New Horizon's Foster Home for Children. Fred and his many “elves” would descend upon Goldthwaite, Texas each Christmastime with moving trucks full of thousands of presents for the children and the Ranch.
After college, Fred returned to Spring Woods where he taught history and coached football. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and his endeavors were varied throughout his working life. However, his greatest passion was teaching. Fred considered his several years at Marcus High School the most rewarding time of his career. As a teacher, “Mr. Placke” was feared but also adored by his students. He took great pleasure in running into his former students in the community who would regale him with memories from his class.
Fred was very active in the community and served on the LISD School Board for 12 years. He was especially proud of his tenure as President of the Board. He had a larger than life personality and loved Fox News, Blue Bell ice cream, Aggie football and playing 42 with his friends. Known as “Papaw,” perhaps his greatest role in life was that of Grandfather.
Fred was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Caren Linn Placke, his father Fred O. Placke Jr. and twin brothers Gregory and Geoffrey who passed shortly after birth. He is survived by his adoring mother Ruth “Nana” Placke and his four children, Fred O Placke IV (Erin), Rebekah Leah O'Sullivan (James), Gregory Nathaniel Placke (fiancé Lauren) and Carey Leann Frazer (James) and his six grandchildren Avery, Gabriel, Avner, McKinley, Charlie and Peyton. Fred is also survived by his sister Linda Ruth and brother George and his wife Elizabeth as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Services will be held on February 15, 2020, at 1:00 at First Baptist Lewisville, 1251 Valley Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, Texas 75077 with a burial following at Old Hall Cemetery. A visitation will be held on February 14, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home .
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation for the Fred O. Placke III memorial scholarship.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020