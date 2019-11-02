|
GARZA
Freddy Garza of McKinney, Texas passed away October 28, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born on July 11, 1961 to Leo Garza and Maria (Escamilla) Garza in McKinney, Texas where he was raised. Freddy dearly loved his grandbabies, nieces, and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Josie Gonzales of McKinney, Texas; son, Michael Anthony Tijerina of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Clarrissa Garza of San Antonio, Texas; son, Patrick Garza of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Fred Garza, Jr. of Prosper, Texas; son, Mario Garza of Prosper, Texas; sister, Stella Garza; brothers, Ruben Garza, Sr., Ramiro Garza, Lionel Garza, Fernando Garza, and Eddie Garza; grandchildren, Gilbert Margraves, Joel Gonzales, Jacob Garcia, Edward Guajardo, Aliana Herrera, Dallas Garza, M J Tijerina, Waylon Marx, Andres Torres, and Josslyn Craig; many other loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Freddy was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Maria Garza; daughter, Angel Marie Garza; sister, Irma Blanco; brothers, Robert Garza, Lupe Garza and Ray Garza.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation Sunday evening from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
