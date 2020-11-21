BARDIN



Gary Don Bardin passed away on November 04, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Dallas, TX to Gardner Bardin and Ida Chloe Nita Franks. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, Amy McGehee, Gayla Firquain and his brother, Ronnie Bardin.



For most of his early years, Gary lived in McKinney and Plano Texas. He was in the Class of 1972 at Plano High School. In 1975 he married Diane Mann who was in the Class of 1975 at Plano High School.



Gary was an extremely hard worker. He was an Auto Mechanic most of his life. He worked at General Tire, Goodyear, EDS Vehicle Repair Center, Plano Tire and most recently, Sav-Mor Automotive. Gary, his wife and children lived in Garland, TX for many years and was a member of Northlake Baptist Church. They also lived in Allen, TX and were members of Allen Heights Baptist Church for 15 years. His last residence was Wylie, TX in which he was a member of First Baptist Church of Wylie. Gary was a devoted christian, a follower of Jesus Christ.



Gary will be remembered for his contagious smile, his caring, loving and generous heart. He enjoyed fishing, movies and beating everyone in dominoes. He also enjoyed bowling and played on a bowling team for many years at JB's Allen bowl.







He is survived by his wife, Diane Bardin, his daughter, Charity (Greg) Cordes, his son, Gary John Bardin, his sister Ola Bardin (Edward) Himes and two grandsons, Marc Ethan Langford and John Evan Cordes. In addition he left behind twelve nieces and nephews.



Gary dearly loved his family and friends. He touched many lives and will be incredibly missed. There will be no services due to the Coronavirus which took his life.



