|
|
USSERY
GARY FREDRICK
USSERY
November 29, 1949 ~
September 6, 2019
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Gary Fredrick Ussery, 69 year old Greenville resident, is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Higher Trails Church, located at 5544 FM 903, Celeste, Texas 75423. Pastor Randy Bird and Pastor Brett Bird will officiate.
Gary was born November 29, 1949 at Greenville to Ervin and Aline Young Ussery. He was a 1970 graduate of Greenville High School. He married Wanda Kay Newman July 24, 1970 in Celeste. Both Gary and Wanda passed away due to injuries sustained during a tragic automobile accident in Greenville, Texas. He was retired from R & M Vending, and was a member of the Higher Trails Church of Celeste. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and I.O.O.F.
Gary is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Danny and Rebekah Ussery of Anna; his three grandchildren: Jameson Daniel Ussery, Jacinda MiKaylee Ussery and Jaxston Garret Ussery, all of Anna, and his niece Delilah Kincaid of Greenville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Kay Newman Ussery and his sister and brother-in-law, Greta Sue and Joe Kincaid.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019