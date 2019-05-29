Home

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
GARY W. CAMPBELL


05/19/60 - 05/19/19
GARY W. CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL

Gary Wayne “Bodie” Campbell, age 59 passed away on May 19, 2019 in Gulfport. He was born in Dallas, Texas and was a resident of Gulfport. He was a 1978 graduate of Little Elm High School where he was affectionally known as “Bear.”

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2 until 3:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, MS with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in Star Local Media from May 29 to June 4, 2019
