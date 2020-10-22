NUGENT
Gayleen Kay Nugent, born April 23,1957. She was recalled early on October 7th 2020, to take her place in Heaven as an Angel to be with those who preceded her in this life; Her Father and Mother Newel and Betty Nugent, Sister Trudy and Brother Fred.
Gayleen was a graduate of John Marshall High School in San Antonio. Following her dream, Gayleen attended the University of Texas Health Science Center and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing. Gayleen then dedicated the rest of her life to the health and care of others serving as a registered nurse with Mesquite ISD (Independent School District) and Rockwall ISD. Gayleen had recently retired from the school district and then dedicated her most recent nursing services to pediatric home health. One of her proudest moments was when she was honored by the City of Mesquite for saving a man's life. Gayleen loved to binge watch movies with no disturbances, dance with her daughters and grandbabies in the living room, and was a collector of family memorabilia, photos, trophies and anything that celebrated her daughters' accomplishments.
Gayleen leaves behind a large and loving family and many friends. She is survived by her daughters Meagan and Mollie, son Danny, Grandbabies McKaya, Damian, Kathryn, her Brother Peter, and many other extended family members who considered her a mother, sister, aunt, Grammy and friend. Small but Mighty, Gayleen was known, loved and irreplaceable to all. The kind of legacy she left will live on through those she touched and inspire endless love, compassion and greatness.
Funeral services were held at 4:00pm, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location. A gathering of family and friends took place Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Everyone was encouraged (but not required) to wear purple at the service, as it was her favorite color. The funeral service was live-streamed. Please go to www.oneroomstreaming.com
, click the “watch your service” icon and use Event ID: resthavenrockwall and password: BPIYZZ.
The family has established a Go Fund Me account to help with unforeseen expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-the-family-of-gayleen-nugent