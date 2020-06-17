TYREE



Geneva Mae Tyree passed away November 8th, 2019.



She was born on June 17th, 1940 to Walter and Edna James. She grew up in Clay County, Arkansas on a farm with her parents and brother Alvie.



She was a passionate and fun loving spirit who loved life.



Geneva moved to California in her 20's where she met Jerry Salley who she married in 1967. They raised 4 daughters.



Geneva married Geno Tyree in 1985 and moved to Texas. There she opened The Lake Dallas Cafe in 1987.



Geneva enjoyed camping, fishing, travel, family and most of all helping others.



She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.



Leaving behind her daughters Patty James (Colorado), Tracy Houck (California), Desiree Salley and Cindy Bauman of Texas. 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.



