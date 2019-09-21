Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
GERALDINE STEWART


1939 - 2019
GERALDINE STEWART Obituary
STEWART

Geraldine Stewart of McKinney, Texas passed away on September 18, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on December 7, 1939 to A.D. and Mary E. (Seigle) Rominger in Copeville, Texas. Geraldine grew up in Farmersville and McKinney. She worked as a cafeteria worker with Plano I.S.D. for a number of years. Geraldine was of the Baptist faith.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Donna Clark of Tyler, Texas, Glen Stewart of McKinney, Texas, Mary Stewart and partner, Tedra Kelley of Lake Dallas, Texas and Dennis Stewart of Garland, Texas; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.D. and Mary Rominger; her daughter, Patricia Miles; and her son, Mark Stewart.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Climax, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Saturday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2019
