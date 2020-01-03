|
|
SAMPLES
Glen Samples passed peacefully at Plano Medical Center on December 26th at the age of 75.
Glen was born on July 17, 1944 in Cordell, Oklahoma to Ruhl and Opal Samples. He graduated from Allen Military Academy in Bryan, Texas. Glen married Connie Parish in 1968 in their hometown of Pampa. Glen and Connie then moved to St. Joseph, Missouri where they attended Missouri Western State University. Glen worked for JC Penney's and participated in their management trainee program. This was a very memorable and enjoyable chapter of Glens life. After moving to Plano, Texas Glen began working for the Southland Corporation as a Divisional Manager and concluded his career at BC Williams as the Vice President of Sales. Glen enjoyed his leaderships roles with the Boy Scouts and served as a senior Scout leader for troop 288 in Plano. He successfully completed Wood Badge leadership training, which aims to make Scouters better leaders by teaching advanced leadership skills. Glen also attended leadership classes and successfully hiked Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. Additionally, Glen donated his time to the Explorer Scouts where he earned an award from the city of Dallas for helping Vietnamese refugees be a participant in Scouting and achieve success from the stability and leadership gained through the experience.
A funeral is scheduled for Thursday the 2nd of January at 11:00AM at Holy Nativity Church in Plano, Texas. A graveside service will be conducted at Fairview Cemetery in Pampa Texas at 2:00PM on Friday the 3rd of January. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Glens' life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Ted Dickey Funeral Home 2128 18th Street Plano, TX 75074
Glen is survived by his wife, Connie Samples, his children, Aaron Samples and Cassi MacQueen, their spouses Kelley Samples and Jefferey MacQueen and grandchildren, Avery Samples, Ella Samples, Zander MacQueen, Travis Culpepper, his wife Samantha Culpepper and great grandson Hendrix Culpepper. He was preceded in death by his mother Opal Samples, father Ruhl Samples and brother Ruhl Samples Jr.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020