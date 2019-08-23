|
|
LUSTER
On August 18, 2019, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away from medical complications at the age of 90.
He was born on June 21, 1929, in Batesville, Arkansas to Sidney Asher and Helen Rohrscheib Luster.
Glenn was employed with the Searcy Citizen newspaper from 1948 through 1950 when he returned to Batesville working with the Batesville Daily Guard, 1950 through 1961. In 1961, he was a Sales Engineer for Mergenthaler linotype and Allied Linotype through 1976. In 1977, he was promoted Southwest Regional Sales and Service Manager assigned to Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and north Mississippi until his retirement in 1984. Upon retirement Glenn became an entrepreneur starting Glenn A. Luster, Independent Printing and Publishing Representative.
Glenn served as a member of the Texas State Technical Institute Advisory Committee for many years. Past member of the TSTI-Waco Printing Program. Member of Mount Zion No. 10 Masonic Lodge, Batesville, AR for over 55 years, Schmitar Shrine, Little Rock, AR and Hella Shrine, Dallas, Texas for 47 years. He served as past President of Peters Colony Shrine Club, Lewisville, TX and a member of Chapter No. 9, Royal Arch Masons, St. Elmo Commandery No. 13 Knights Templar, Batesville, AR for over 50 years. Glenn was a member of the St. Paul Episcopal Church.
His hobbies included golfing, hunting, wood working, and researching genealogy.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Helen Rohrscheib Luster; his twin sister, Glendene Luster Baker; brother, Jack and infant son, James Phillip Luster. Glenn is survived by his wife, Vera; son, Michael Glenn Luster, Sr. and daughter Helen Winnette Luster Vernon from his first marriage with Ruth Cox. Grandchildren, Michael G. Luster, Jr., Nicole Luster Pacheco (Peter) and Kenneth Luster (Dewi); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Bryce and Ayden Luster. Peter, Jr., Ava and Joseph Pacheco, Olivia and Lillian Luster, Austin Vernon and Cody Vernon; great great granddaughter, Zoey Jane Luster; Stepchildren; Denise Lott (Don), Kathy Repka, Wendell Chaney (Alicia). Step grandchildren; Ronda Lott Trester (Wally), Alisha Lott Summers (Nathan), Leassa Repka Cox (James), Ashley Repka Walker (Kevin), Christopher Chaney and Michael Rivera; step great grandchildren, Deven Trester, Courtney Trester, Breanna Summers, Madelyn Summers, Riley Cox, Cooper Cox, Graysen Walker, Wyett Walker, Ily Chaney and Matthew Rivera.
Arrangements provided by Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067.
Visitation - Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM
Funeral Service - Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00AM
Burial Saturday, Oaklawn Cemetery, August 24, 2019 at 3:00PM
