SMITH
Glenn Houston Smith of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas passed away on December 13, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born on September 5, 1934, to Weller Gwindolin Smith and Christine Elizabeth (Corry) Smith in McKinney, Texas. Glenn married Ilda Jean (Kinser) Smith on January 8, 1955 in Westminster, Texas. He worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years, ultimately serving as Postmaster for Harrison, AR at the time he retired. Glenn then spent 15 years developing real estate and building homes, and served one term as president of the Homebuilders Association. He was a Deacon in churches in Princeton, Texas and Harrison, Arkansas, and Vice President of the Joy Sunday School in his current church. Glenn was a woodworking expert, who built many guitars, ukuleles, fine furniture pieces, toys, etc., mostly as gifts to family and friends. He was also a member of the Harrison Ukulele band and a Lifetime member of the Case Collector Club. Glenn also enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean Smith of Holly Lake Ranch; children, Cindy Welborn and her husband, Doug of Point, Texas, Michael Smith and his wife, Amy of San Diego, California, Kathy Bolton and her husband, David of Point, Texas, and Mark Smith and his wife, Christie of McKinney; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Beth Ann Bolton, Shirly Eastham, and Barbara Pierce; and brothers Roy Smith and Herman Smith, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends, and his Joy Sunday School class at Holly Brook Baptist Church at Holly Lake Ranch, whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Weller and Christine Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment is to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, adjacent to the Chapel. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Glenn's name, the family suggests a donation to the Lottie Moon Christmas Fund or a charitable organization of the donor's choosing. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, 2019