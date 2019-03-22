Herrick



Grace Ann Herrick



July 18, 1931 to



March 21, 2019



Forty-five year Plano resident Grace Herrick passed away on March 21, 2019, following a stroke the previous week. Grace was an independent, self-made woman long before this was common.



Born July 18, 1931, in Ryan, Oklahoma, Mrs. Herrick began a six-decade long nursing career as a teenager in her uncle's six-bed hospital in rural Oklahoma. As a Registered Nurse, Grace's early and middle-career years were spent in the clinics and emergency rooms of the premier hospitals in Galveston, Seattle, New Orleans, and finally the Dallas area at Parkland and Garland Memorial Hospitals. She was the first woman in her family to receive a college degree, graduating in 1978 with a B.S. in Management - Health Care Administration from Texas A&M Commerce. The degree helped her enter into industrial nursing, which occupied the latter part of her career, working in and later managing clinics at Texas Instruments, Mostek and SGS-Thomson. She was known for her honesty and forthrightness, traits valued by the friends and relatives that she leaves behind.



She was preceded in death by Deane, her husband of 44 years, and is survived by her son Robert, daughter-in-law Keiko, grandson Griffin, niece J. K. Ritchie-Phillips and her sons Ben and Brian Phillips, and nephew Tony Ritchie and his wife Thes and daughter Samantha.