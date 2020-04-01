|
PETERSEN
Graydon Joseph
“Joe” Petersen
Graydon Joseph “Joe” Petersen, 77, of Plano, Texas died March 27, 2020 at Katherine's Place, Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born August 17, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Graydon L. and Elizabeth (Pappas) Petersen. Joe and Sharon Kay Nelson were married on August 14, 1965 and he worked as an advertising salesman. Joe enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes and gardening and he was an avid Dallas sports fan.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and daughter in law Renee Case Petersen.
Survivors include his wife Sharon; children Kristin Johnson and husband Allen of Cedar Creek, Texas, Kelly Svebek of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Thomas Petersen of Fort Madison, Iowa; seven grandchildren Carlie, McKenzie and Christopher Svebek and Lauren, Erica, Kristi and Jacob Johnson; and sister Louise Schmelzer and husband Robert Curtis of Rocklin, California.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020