GUS CRIST
02/03/95 - 07/09/20
CRIST

Funeral service for Gus Crist, age 25, of Yantis, will be held at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at County Line Baptist Church with Rev. Byron George and Pastor Steve Gotberg officiating. Interment will follow at Yantis Cemetery with Keenan Price, Matthew Breitling, Jordan Crist, Teddy Lindblad, Larry Bench, and James Gilbreath serving as pallbearers. Donald Lawson, Noah Price, and Landon Davis will serve as an honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Gus passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in McKinney, TX.

Gus Crist was born February 3, 1995 to Rudy Crist and Michelle (Miller) Crist in Lancaster, TX. He married Chelsea Lindblad on October 28, 2018 in McKinney, TX. He was Assistant Manager at O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Princeton, TX. Gus was a saved Christian and held his 2nd degree black belt.

Survivors include his wife, Chelsea Crist; daughter, Riley Elizabeth Crist; father, Rudy Crist and Tammy; mother, Michelle Crist; and grandmothers, Myra Crist and Arlene Miller.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wendell Crist.

Memorials may be made to the Riley Elizabeth Crist Scholarship Fund at https://gf.me/u/yfyb3w

Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.

The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com

Published in Star Local Media from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
