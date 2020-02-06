|
HARLESS
Harold Hugh Harless born October 6, 1953 - died February 1, 2020. Parents were Robert and Elizabeth Harless. Hal graduated in 1971 from R. L. Turner High in Carrollton, Texas. Went on to earn a Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate.
He had been a teacher, minister, missionary, computer operator and programmer, a writer of two published theological books and spoke 6 languages. His love included archaeology, music, science, math, philosophy, teaching, outdoor enthusiast, and theology. Hal taught at Dallas Bible College and later at Willow Bend Academy. He pastored Foundation Fellowship Greenville 2007-2013.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents and 2nd spouse Lois Dela Rosa. He is survived by his 1st wife Cynthia Gordon, son Josh and wife Melinda; sister Edna & husband Mike Krueger; brothers Larry and wife Danette Harless; Mark and wife Kathryn Harless; step daughters Maria Estes and Rachel Buchanan plus 15 grandchildren.
Memorial will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm. Mulkey Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds Ln., Lewisville, Texas. 75067. #972-436-4581.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020