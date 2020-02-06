Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home - Lewisville
740 S. Edmonds Lane
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-4581
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD HARLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD H. HARLESS


10/06/53 - 02/01/20
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD H. HARLESS Obituary
HARLESS

Harold Hugh Harless born October 6, 1953 - died February 1, 2020. Parents were Robert and Elizabeth Harless. Hal graduated in 1971 from R. L. Turner High in Carrollton, Texas. Went on to earn a Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate.

He had been a teacher, minister, missionary, computer operator and programmer, a writer of two published theological books and spoke 6 languages. His love included archaeology, music, science, math, philosophy, teaching, outdoor enthusiast, and theology. Hal taught at Dallas Bible College and later at Willow Bend Academy. He pastored Foundation Fellowship Greenville 2007-2013.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents and 2nd spouse Lois Dela Rosa. He is survived by his 1st wife Cynthia Gordon, son Josh and wife Melinda; sister Edna & husband Mike Krueger; brothers Larry and wife Danette Harless; Mark and wife Kathryn Harless; step daughters Maria Estes and Rachel Buchanan plus 15 grandchildren.

Memorial will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm. Mulkey Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds Ln., Lewisville, Texas. 75067. #972-436-4581.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -