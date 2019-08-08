|
BOYD
Hazel Boyd, age 94, of Lake Dallas, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Lewisville.
She was born October 18, 1924 in Denton County to Jones Carter and Laura Tankersley Carter. Hazel married John L. Boyd who preceded her in death in June 1997. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lake Dallas.
Hazel is survived by her sons, Mike Boyd and wife, Debi and Randy Boyd and wife, Judy; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Hazel's life was held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Lake Dallas. Interment followed at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas. For online condolences please visit www.mulkeymason.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14, 2019