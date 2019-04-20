GARNER



Helen Louise Garner of Dallas, Texas passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on July 7, 1922 to Rome and Bess (Duckworth) Edwards in Westminster, Texas. Helen was a 1939 graduate of Savoy High School in Savoy, Texas. In 1943, she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. Following graduation, Helen was employed as Assistant Home Demonstration Agent at Texas A&M Agricultural Extension Service in Lubbock, Texas and later as Home Demonstration Agent in Hemphill and Grimes County. On July 2, 1947, she married Connie Frank Garner in Westminster, Texas. They lived in Overland Park, Kansas for 45 years where her husband was employed by the Bayer Corporation and she worked part-time in market research for several years. In July 2007, Helen and her husband moved from Overland Park, Kansas back to Dallas, Texas. She was a member of Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. Helen is survived by her daughters, Dr. Nancy Garner of Dayton, Ohio and Jane Garner of Batavia, Illinois; and numerous other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie Frank Garner; son, Milton Forest Garner; and parents, Rome and Bess Edwards. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Elm Grove Cemetery, 13653 County Road 480, Anna, TX 75409. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to the Dallas Arboretum. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary