Remesat-Baker
Helga Remesat-Baker died on April 9, 2019. She was born in Berlin, Germany on March, 13, 1935
She married Alvin LeDoux and had 5 children after coming to the U.S.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Annaliese, Berger-Remesat, Dr. Kurt Johannes Remesat, and her brother Armin Remesat. Her survivors include her brother Christian, and children; Kurt LeDoux, Gina Side, Dorothy Kruse, Sylvia LeDoux and Liesa Baker. She also has 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Orchard Road Baptist Church, 1301 S. Old Orchard Lane, Lewisville, Tx
