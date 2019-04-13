Home

Helga Remesat-Baker


03/13/35 - 04/09/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helga Remesat-Baker Obituary
Remesat-Baker

Helga Remesat-Baker died on April 9, 2019. She was born in Berlin, Germany on March, 13, 1935



She married Alvin LeDoux and had 5 children after coming to the U.S.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Annaliese, Berger-Remesat, Dr. Kurt Johannes Remesat, and her brother Armin Remesat. Her survivors include her brother Christian, and children; Kurt LeDoux, Gina Side, Dorothy Kruse, Sylvia LeDoux and Liesa Baker. She also has 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Orchard Road Baptist Church, 1301 S. Old Orchard Lane, Lewisville, Tx
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2019
